Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 877,125 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 471,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,321,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at $739,403.21. This trade represents a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

