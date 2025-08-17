Deutsche Bank AG Buys 17,556 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Century Communities worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,993,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 258,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CCS opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

