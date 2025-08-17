Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,762,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,832 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $24,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,134,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,534.6% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 461,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 448,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,595 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.38 and a beta of 1.52. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,048.31. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

