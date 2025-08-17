Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 225,894 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 470,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,235,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

