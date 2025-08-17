Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $56,984,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,045,000 after purchasing an additional 645,730 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 89,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $55,840.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 240,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,294.25. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,157.35. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $425,962 in the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

