Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after buying an additional 3,346,755 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $77,658,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,498,000 after buying an additional 1,931,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

