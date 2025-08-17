Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUR stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 162,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile



Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

