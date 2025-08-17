Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Vision by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in National Vision by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 61.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.73 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $486.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.21 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

