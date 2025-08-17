Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IMAX were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $386,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,311.45. The trade was a 36.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:IMAX opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. IMAX Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

