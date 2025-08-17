Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of JFrog worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $413,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,271,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,676,940.56. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $626,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,981,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,973,951. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,150 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

FROG opened at $45.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

