Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 9,777.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,763.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PAY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Paymentus’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.