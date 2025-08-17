Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3,944.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $2,645,800 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $119.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $235.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

