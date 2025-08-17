Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Frontline worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 1,117.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

NYSE:FRO opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline PLC has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.26 million. Frontline had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 397.0%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

