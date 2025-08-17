Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.67 Million Position in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 983,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Commerce.com were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce.com by 1,073.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,977 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce.com by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 611,811 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Commerce.com Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CMRC opened at $4.65 on Friday. Commerce.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $375.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Commerce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

About Commerce.com

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.