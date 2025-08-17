Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.74 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after buying an additional 197,865 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 99,147 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 461,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,295,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14,683.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after buying an additional 335,964 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $166.79.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

