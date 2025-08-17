Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.02 Million Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of OUTFRONT Media worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,038,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 677,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 482,930 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,005,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $471,978.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,021.55. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

