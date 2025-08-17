Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after purchasing an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 659,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE opened at $155.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

