Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 291,870 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $638.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.