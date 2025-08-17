Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,374,000 after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CAVA opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 350,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,089. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

