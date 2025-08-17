Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Huron Consulting Group worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,349.92. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,708 shares of company stock worth $633,121. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

