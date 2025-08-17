Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of YETI worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 23.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,193,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 229,709 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of YETI opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.