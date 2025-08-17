Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.