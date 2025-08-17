Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 25,656 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,499,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,067,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $511,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $86.24 on Friday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

