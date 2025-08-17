Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,901,655 Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 325.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,794,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Geron were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GERN. Scotiabank downgraded Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

GERN stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Geron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

