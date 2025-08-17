Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 856.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NVS opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

