Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,517,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $214,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $348,056.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,602.78. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,758 shares of company stock worth $949,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

