Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 2,847.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,326,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 1,281,799 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,522,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,701,000 after buying an additional 771,796 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,087,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after buying an additional 662,634 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 452,627 shares during the last quarter.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.42. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

