Deutsche Bank AG Sells 103,943 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.00% of Repay worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Repay by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $539.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.