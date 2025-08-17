Deutsche Bank AG Sells 127,589 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,722,000 after buying an additional 435,243 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after buying an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,310,000 after buying an additional 383,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after buying an additional 5,010,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,807,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,427,000 after buying an additional 3,804,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

