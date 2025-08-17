Deutsche Bank AG Sells 212,577 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,577 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Clearwater Analytics worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after buying an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15,661.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 1,398,113 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 1,166,139 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,375,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,124,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.7%

CWAN stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet sold 12,634 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $298,920.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,022.68. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,690. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,708. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

