Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,234 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,810,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,144,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,676 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 518,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 209,655 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,432.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 203,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FSS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Federal Signal Corporation has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $130.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.