Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,824 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lemonade by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 35,901.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the period. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 476,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 183,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $294,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,175. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,997. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $825,982. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.19. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

