Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,770 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of ACM Research worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,948,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,418.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12,871.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after buying an additional 1,064,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,507,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 672,708 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,382.04. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,800. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

