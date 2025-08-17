Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,181 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $165,468.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 901,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,919,483.77. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $90,708.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,226.12. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,434 shares of company stock valued at $99,277 and sold 82,575 shares valued at $1,190,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

