Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,835 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of California Water Service Group worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,704,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.51 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

