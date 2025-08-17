Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of ATGE opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

