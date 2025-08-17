Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing content over digital platforms—such as video‐streaming services, social networks, gaming apps and online publishers. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to revenue streams like advertising, subscriptions and licensing fees driven by internet and mobile audiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,146,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 9,246,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 2.28.

