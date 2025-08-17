Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.80. 37,100,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 99,998,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

