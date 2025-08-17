Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Donaldson worth $52,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Donaldson by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367,383 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,074,000 after buying an additional 283,060 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th.

DCI stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

