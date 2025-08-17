Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.39 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

