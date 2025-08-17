Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,165,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.97 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

