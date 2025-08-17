Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Elbit Systems worth $341,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESLT. Wall Street Zen lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ESLT opened at $464.00 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.53 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

