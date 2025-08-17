Energy Stocks To Follow Now – August 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Expion360, GE Vernova, Caterpillar, and Palo Alto Networks are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution or servicing of energy sources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable fuels. Their performance is closely tied to commodity prices, geopolitical developments and governmental regulations. Investors in energy stocks gain exposure to both traditional fossil-fuel firms and emerging clean-energy businesses, along with the sector’s attendant risks and dividend opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $6.13 on Thursday, hitting $333.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,323,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,970,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $202.59 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $311.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,848,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,202,994. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,898,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

Expion360 (XPON)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

XPON traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 335,904,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $9.29 on Thursday, reaching $625.02. 1,587,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.05 and a 200-day moving average of $429.11. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $173.07 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $413.02. 1,933,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.18 and a 200-day moving average of $355.91. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $175.56. 4,104,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,591. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.63.

