Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.99% of Enpro worth $374,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 786.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $222.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.34. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $231.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

