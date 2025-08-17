ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ePlus were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in ePlus by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ePlus by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

