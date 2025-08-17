Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.43 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

