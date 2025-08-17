EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 813,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 338,236 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVEX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in EVE by 144.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EVE by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVE in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

