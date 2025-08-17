Fertilizer Stocks To Research – August 14th

CSX, Union Pacific, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, market or distribute plant-nutrient products such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector, whose performance is closely tied to global crop-production trends, commodity prices and farming input demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 11,141,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,004,321. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $219.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,139. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $279.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,071. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $288.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Featured Stories