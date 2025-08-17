Financial Analysis: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and Corning (NYSE:GLW)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) and Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A Corning 5.77% 17.27% 6.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $10.88 million 2.04 -$4.37 million N/A N/A Corning $13.12 billion 4.27 $506.00 million $0.94 69.60

This table compares UTStarcom and Corning”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than UTStarcom.

Volatility and Risk

UTStarcom has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTStarcom and Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corning 0 3 10 1 2.86

Corning has a consensus price target of $65.1667, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corning is more favorable than UTStarcom.

Summary

Corning beats UTStarcom on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products. The company also offers packet optical and network synchronization products. It serves telecommunications operators and equipment distributors. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

