Fitness Stocks To Consider – August 15th

Apple, PDD, lululemon athletica, Paychex, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves health, wellness, and exercise—such as gym operators, fitness-equipment manufacturers, wearable‐device makers, and digital workout platforms. By investing in these stocks, shareholders seek to capitalize on growing consumer demand for active lifestyles and preventative healthcare. Performance drivers typically include membership growth, product innovation, subscription retention, and overall trends in fitness spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,841,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,903,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.14. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $185.95 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. 2,629,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,152. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $124.64 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,393. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

